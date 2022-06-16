by In

SRI LANKAN Artist TONY HOPMAN – by PETER de NIESE

TONY HOPMAN is an accomplished professional painter of portraits, wildlife, landscapes, still life, and more.

He lives in Sri Lanka, the land of his birth.

He very recently painted the portrait of PETER de NIESE – prominent CRICKETER of a bygone era, who also

is a JAZZ SINGER, PIANO PLAYER & SAXOPHONIST: two photos enclosed.

Tony’s amazingly gifted ability in his many other paintings, can be seen on Facebook.

His contact details are:

Tony Hopman

Email:tonyhopman@gmail.com

Tel +94 (71) 276 0056.

0011 94 (11) 271 3416.

10A, Priyadharshana Road

Dehiwela

Sri Lanka