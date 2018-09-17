Country Roads – By Des Kelly

Sent to me, this arvo (6th Sept, 2018), by my good friend Charles Schokman, this video clip of a great Country song, written by Taffy Nivert & Bill Danoff, with, not only an input of his great songwriting, but also his tremendous popularity as a “Country-Icon”, none other than John Denver, this, my friends, is simply another “love-story” told Country-style, by many “greats” gathered together, telling us of a different, but equally important story about the love of one’s Country.

As I have said, and written so often, no music can convey feelings of patriotism, love, happiness & heartbreak, in fact, every human emotion, like Country Music. This particular “clip” is different, in that it combines “Country Roads” with the spectacular later “Hit”, “I will always love you” sung by

Dolly Parton, to end this fabulous offering. Many of my readers “on-line” with eLanka will, of course, recognize some of the other “Stars” involved, including a young Keith Urban, & a much older Statesman of Country music, Willie Nelson, still very much alive & kicking (the butts of the I.R.S.), thankfully.

The only one missing was John Denver himself who died in an airplane disaster in October 1997, aged just 54. Because he was unable to be there to sing of his love for “Country Roads, I have decided that an you-tube clip of him (as a fitting tribute), be also displayed on eLanka for the undoubted pleasure it will bring.

“Music hath charms to soothe a savage breast,

to soften rocks, or bend a knotted oak”-Congreve.