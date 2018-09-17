“PUNS ARE FUN, TWO” – By Des Kelly

The ability to make and understand “puns” is considered to be the highest level of language development.

Many moons ago, I had some fun with another article on “puns” 1, so naturally, I would title this one “Puns are fun, two”.

A vulture boards an airplane, carrying two dead racoons. The stewardess looks at him and says “I am sorry,.Sir, only one carrion allowed, per passenger”.

Two fish swim into a concrete wall. One turns to the other and says, “Dam”!.

Two Eskimos sitting in a kayak were feeling chilly, so they lit a fire in the craft. Unsurprisingly it sank, proving once again that you can’t have your kayak and heat it too.

Two hydrogen atoms meet. One says, “I’ve lost my electron”. The other asks, “are you sure”?, The first replies, “yes, I’m positive”.

Did you hear about the Buddhist who refused Novocain during a root canal? , His goal:- transcend dental medication.

A group of chess enthusiasts checked into a hotel and were standing in the lobby discussing their recent tournament victories. After about an hour, the manager came out of his office and asked them politely to disperse. “But why?”, they asked, as they moved off. “Because”, he said, I just can’t stand these chess-nuts boasting in an open foyer”.

Mahata Gandhi, as you kniw, walked barefoot most of the time, which produced an impressive set of callauses on his feet. He also ate very little, which made hin rather frail and, with his odd diet, he suffered from bad breath. This made him a super calloused fragile mystic hexed by halitosis.

Finally, there was this character who sent ten different puns to all his friends & family, with the hope that at least one of the puns done, would make them laugh. NO PUN INTENDED. !!.