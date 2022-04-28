DAMITHA ABEYRATNE IN A SCINTILLATING VOYAGE IN STARDOM FOR OVER THREE DECADES IN INIMITABLE STYLE – by Sunil Thenabadu

Photo Source:films.lk Sedhavi Mudiyanselage Damitha Buddhini Abeyratne Bandara as a reputed actress possess the following specific qualities.she interprets her characters’ feelings and motives is order to successfully portray the characters in the most compelling manner.She possesses memorization skills, persistence,physical stamina, and speaking skills in abundance.

Damitha Abeyratne as popularly known was born September 14, 1975 is a Sri Lankan film teledrama and stage actress who had commenced acting when she was only eight years ago having been awarded many awards as Signis OCIC,Swarna Sanka, Presidential film ,Sarasaviya,Sumathi , international film,Raigam Tele’es, Tamil Nadu International film awards some many times during a short span in her acting career.She had also won awards for her dramatic roles in Dandubasnamaya.

She had schooled at Samudradevi Balika Vidyalaya Nugegoda and St.Paul’s Milagiriya for her primary and secondary education. In year 1987, Damitha had made her acting debut as an eight-year-old in the teledrama Passe Gena Manamali and later appeared in her first film Meeharaka directed by I. Hewawasam in 1993 when she was fourteen years old.. However, she had played a significant role with Inoka Sathyangani’s film Sulang Kirilli in year 2003 She had also was also won awards for the dramatic roles of Dandubasnamanaya television series and Mee Haraka film.

Damitha performed her debut role as director with the teledrama serial Sasara Sarani, where she is the producer as well. Damitha Abeyratne plays her debut role as director with the teledrama serial ‘Sasara Sarani’ produced by Damitha herself, the teledrama was scripted by Dr. Dayanatha Ranathunga.based

on a story of an emotional bond between a doctor and an HIV/AIDS stricken child the teledrama cast was played by Roshan Pilapitiya, Suresh Gamage, Manel Wanaguru, Anjula Rajapakse, Ishan Gammudali, Shashika Peiris and Grace Ariyawimal in the lead roles,while the music composition was by Premasiri Khemadasa.Damitha played a significant role in Batti teledrama telecast in the ITN.

Some of her notable television works were Ambu Daruwo,Ammai Thaththai, Anantha.Apooru sahodaraya, Batti,Bharyawo,Bhavana- Thunkal Mayawa,Bhavathra, Chakrandi,Depath Naya,Deveni Arthmaya,Hada Pudasuna,Ingi Bingi,Issara Gedera,Jodu Gedera,Kokila Ginna, Kiripabalu vila,Nedeyo,Nisala Diya Sasala Viya,Nisala Vilthera,Passe Gen Manamalie.Pata Sarungal,Pork Veediya, Prakampana,Rathi Virathi, Raththtaran Neth,Rejina,Ridee Tharaka,Sadisi Tharanaya, Sahas Gaw Dura,Salsapuna,Sanda Dev Diyani,Sandagira,Sasara Saranai,Senehewanthayo, Sihinaya Wasanthayak,Sikuru Wasanthe,Situwarayo, SulangaMaha meraka, Sulagata Medivee,Suwanda Obai Amme,Swayanjatha,Varana Kambili,Wala Wettuwa, and Wansakkarayo.These above teledramas in which Damitha has acted is ample proof of her demand for acting.

In year 2013,her fellow actress Semini Iddamalgoda sued Damitha in courts demanding for Rs 50 million having allegedly defamed her during an interview with a Ran FM radio channel on January 13th,year 2013. In year 2014, Damitha Abeyratne demanded Rs. 100 million as damages from Iddamalgoda for allegedly defaming her. The case was taken at the Colombo District Court on 24th February 2014.[ On 14th October 2014, both withdrew their civil suits.

For portraying roles in teledramas and films she had won awards in Sulang Kirilli, Mee Haraka, Pravegaya, Keli Madala and Swayanjatha.