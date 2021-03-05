Danielle De Niese: How my parent’s helped shape my opera career-By Jane Rocca

Dad was always whistling a tune when I was a kid. He is a very happy go-lucky guy. In Australia he worked in travel tourism and for the Australian consulate, and he also worked in New York. He is retired now and never misses my shows when I perform.

I started singing when I was four. When I turned eight, my parents found me a teacher who trained me classically. It was because my parents really saw something in me as a kid that they made sure I was enrolled in singing and dance classes. In 1988, I was the youngest to win Young Talent Time.

I have a younger brother, Andrew, whom I adore. As kids we were two peas in a pod. I could entertain him for hours: he was wide-eyed for his big sister. He suffered asthma as a kid and I would chase him around school to check he was okay. We would skateboard and ride bikes with the local boys.

I was a tomboy dressed as a girl. I always hung with the boys in Glen Waverley where we grew up. I tried to keep up with them and we loved one another’s company.

We went on a holiday to the United States in 1990 and ended up settling in Los Angeles. Mum got a job with the Australian Consulate, so we stayed. I was in grade 5 and a little nervous making new friends. Because I could sing, making friends was a lot easier for me.

My paternal grandfather, Douglas, died in the first year we migrated to America, which was very sad. He sang classically and played the ukulele; I would sing songs with him. He would dress up as Santa at Christmas time.

My mother’s father, Albert, was a blue-eyed man and an extremely dapper dresser. He never had a hair out of place. When we lived in Australia, we’d go to his house every night after school. He’d nurse a small drink and always wore a crisp white shirt, blue slacks and a neckerchief. He ate burnt toast with butter and jam and gave us chocolate.