Death of former Principal of Sirimavo, Anula and Samudradevi Girls’ Schools Pushpa Kalubowila

Source:Dailynews

The last respects of Mrs. Pushpa Kalubowila, former Principal of Sirimavo Bandaranaike Vidyalaya, Anula Girls’ School, Nugegoda and Samudradevi Girls’ College, Nugegoda were conducted on yesterday (July 29) at the Borella Jayaratne Funeral Parlour.

Mrs. Pushpa Kalubowila was a past student of Dharmapala College, Pannipitiya and in 1975, after studying for the Bachelor of Science in Physics at the University of Peradeniya, she obtained her post-graduate degree from the University of Colombo. Mrs. Kalubowila was also a member of the National Education Commission in 2013.She dedicated herself to the betterment of the various schools she served at for most of her teaching career. She also worked with the Alumni Association of the School Development Society and performed invaluable service in producing a generation of brilliant students at Sirimavo Bandaranaike Vidyalaya.