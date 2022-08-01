St. Peter’s College OBA Melbourne Celebrations marking 100 years of St. Perter’s College Colombo

St. Peter’s College OBA Melbourne Celebrations – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo

St. Peter’s College OBA Melbourne Celebrations marking 100 years of St. Perter’s College Colombo, Sri Lanka was in grand style with a special dinner dance at Springvale Town Hall in Melbourne – Photos and video thanks to Trevine Rodrigo: Melbourne (Video produced by eLanka)

The sold out event which has established itself as a ‘must be part of’ for dance goers in this part of the world, was coordinated with the flair and finesse that the boys from Sri Lanka’s prestigious Colombo school has been known for.

It lived upto all expectations with the fabulous Next Generation providing their fantastic music backed by DJ Damian.

Silver line Caterers dished out a classy Smorgasbord dinner and the floor shows completed a great night of entertainment.

View more photos on eLanka Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.5670010759698276&type=3

