Destination Sri Lanka presented at TNM – Sweden’s premier tourism event

Source:Island

Sri Lanka Tourism and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Stockholm presented ‘Destination Sri Lanka’ at the Travel News Market (TNM) – Sweden’s premier Tourism event last week at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre.

With Sri Lanka as a top tourist destination for 2022, opening its shores to the world traveller with minimum restrictions – especially for those fully inoculated the country’s unique and diverse tourism experience was showcased at the ‘SO SRI LANKA’ booth highlighting also the ease of travel and the country’s warm and welcoming spirit. Ceylon Tea and Gems were also featured. The high foot count and involved interactions at the Sri Lanka booth with tour companies, travel agents, media including bloggers and freelancers and tourism schools indicates a renewed interest in the destination. fourteen Sri Lanka tour companies utilised the booth at the annual TNM to project their companies and packages they offer.

The SO SRI LANKA booth was jointly inaugurated on Thursday by Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Sweden and Denmark Dharshana M. Perera, CEO – Travel News Market Nils Norberg, President PATA Sweden Chapter Robert Hallin, Secretary General, Sweden Sri Lanka Business Council Leif Ohlson, and Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Gothenburg Marcus Pettersson.

The Sweden-Sri Lanka Business Council and Secretary General Leif Ohlson as well as the SriLankan Airlines GSA in Sweden also participated at the TNM, 2021.

The Scandinavian region has been identified as an emerging priority market for tourism to Sri Lanka. Tourism-related trade fairs in Sweden and Denmark are key industry events. The annual Travel News Market (TNM ) – a B2B event – will reconvene on Thursday, 22 November 2022, in Stockholm.