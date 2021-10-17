Dialog and Sri Lanka Cricket release T20 World Cup song ‘Ape Kollo’

Source:Dailynews

The national cricket team’s sponsor and Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, Dialog Axiata, together with Sri Lanka Cricket, recently released ‘Ape Kollo’ the T20 World Cup song in support of the Team on their T20 World Cup campaign which will commence on October 18 in UAE.

The song will be sung by a stellar line-up of artistes and Dialog brand ambassadors including, Bathiya and Santhush, Umaria, Yohani, Sanka Dineth, Sajitha, Sanuka, Madhuvy and guest performer, Roy Jackson. With lyrics written by Triad, the Sri Lanka Cricket T20 World Cup song is an initiative powered by Dialog Axiata connecting the wishes of every Sri Lankan.

Sri Lanka will commence its T20 World Cup campaign against Namibia on October 18, then will play Ireland on October 20 and the Netherlands on October 22 in the qualifying stage of the World Cup. The grand finale will be played on November 14, 2021 in Dubai, UAE. With a commitment to empowering the homegrown talent of sportsmen and sportswomen at a national and international level, Dialog Axiata will continue its decade-old partnership as the ‘Official National Team Sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket’ till 2023.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Team holds the distinction of winning the ICC World Cup in 1996, and the ICC T20 World Cup in 2014 whilst also having the honour of being titled the joint winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 and 5-time Asia Cup Champs in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014 respectively.