Kavindi thumps Shruthika at Dutch Open

Kavindi Sirimannage in action

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka’s Kavindi Sirimannage defeated India’s Shruthika Senthil in the Women’s Qualifying Round encounter in the Dutch Open Badminton Championships in Netherlands yesterday.

Sirimannage won the match in straight sets 21-5, 21-7 but couldn’t maintain her winning form in the next round and lost to India’s Keyura Mopathi 13-21, 12-21. Meanwhile, in the Men’s Single Qualifying event Buwaneka Gunathileka lost to Yanis Gaudin of France 21-13, 13-21, 21-17.

Sachin Dias partnered with Kavindi Sirimannage defeated the Indian pair of Rohan Kapur and Sanjana Santhosh 21-12, 17-21, 21-17 in the mixed doubles first round game. (D.R)