Dickwella – created a Test record to his name-by Indika Welagedara

Niroshan Dickwella

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella created an unfortunate record to his name in the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, after falling four runs short of his maiden Test century.

Dickwella had played a brilliant knock until that point but fell agonisingly short of his first Test century when he tried to play a late cut towards the third-man off fast bowler Kemar Roach.

By the virtue of the same, Dickwella has now scored the most number of fifties in Test cricket without a century. The left-hander surpassed India’s late Chetan Chauhan as he has now scored 17 fifties in the longer format of the game, while Chauhan had 16 without reaching the three-figure mark.