Dilhara Lokuhettige banned under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Source:Dailynews

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige has been banned from all cricket for eight years after an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the anti-corruption code.

“The ban for Lokuhettige is backdated to 3 April 2019, when he was provisionally suspended,” the ICC said.

Lokuhettige has been charged for “being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.” And for also “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.”

“Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code,” was also one of the reasons behind his ban.

Lokuhettige has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said: “Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code.

“The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind.” (sports star)