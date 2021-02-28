Dilshan leads Lanka Legends

Source:Dailynews

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Tillakaratne Dilshan will lead the Sri Lanka Legends team for the ‘The Road Safety World Series’ Twenty20 extravaganza featuring the global superstars of cricket from 5 to 21 March in Raipur, India.The Lankan squad will leave on 1 March.

These legends will not only be playing cricket, but they will also be lending their might towards a greater cause – creating awareness about road safety in India. The ‘Road Safety World Series’ has got the blessings and approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and will feature some of the biggest names in the game from Australia, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

This year’s tournament will welcome England and Bangladesh Legends as the competition expands. The first edition of the series saw some notable retired players from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Muthiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Carl Hooper and Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar is the commissioner of the series, while Sachin Tendulkar will be the brand ambassador.

Known as the dark horse to win it all, the Sri Lanka Legends is a balanced and experienced unit. Under the leadership of Dilshan at the top and backed by the experience of Sanath Jayasuriya, Nuwan Kulasekera, Upul Tharanga, Russel Arnold and Rangana Herath, the side poses a genuine threat to others in fray. The squad comprises some newly retired players who will add to the scale of experience and skill as they campaign to win their first ever trophy.

The match itinerary– March 5, India Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends, March 6, Sri Lanka Legends vs. West Indies Legends, March 7, England Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends, March 8, South Africa Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends, March 9, India Legends vs. England Legends, March 10, Bangladesh Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends, March 11, England Legends vs. South Africa Legends, March 12, Bangladesh Legends vs. West Indies Legends, March 13, India Legends vs. South Africa Legends, March 14, Sri Lanka Legends vs. England Legends, March 15, South Africa Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends, March 16, England Legends vs. West Indies Legends, March 17, Semifinal 1, March 18, Semifinal 2, March 21, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final.

Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilina Thushara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedera, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Nuwan Kulasekera, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shyam Impett (Manager), Dr. Manjula Prasad (Team Doctor)