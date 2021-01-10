Dr Palitha Abeykoon appointed special envoy of WHO

Source:Ceylontoday

Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed six Special Envoys on COVID-19, to provide strategic advice and high-level political advocacy and engagement in different parts of the world. The Special Envoys will work in close collaboration with WHO Regional Directors and country offices to coordinate the global response to COVID-19.

These envoys include seven Doctors, including Dr Palitha Abeykoon, who is a former Director, Health Systems Development, WHO South-East Asia Regional Office and a Senior Advisor to the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health.

These Envoys are expected to amplify the messages of the Director-General, Disseminate WHO guidance on COVID-19 readiness and response, Partake in high-level advocacy and political engagement, Provide strategic advice on preparedness, readiness and response to COVID-19 outbreaks, Engage with regional bodies and National Governments and to Report regularly to the Director-General on their work and the situation in countries.