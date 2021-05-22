Dravid to be Head Coach for India’s tour of SL

Source:Dailynews

If India’s tour of Sri Lanka goes ahead as planned in July, Rahul Dravid could be seen as the Head Coach of the side, along with some of his associates at the National Cricket Academy.

Sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Dravid – along with Paras Mhambrey and other staff – will leave for Sri Lanka with the Indian Team for a limited overs series.

India will tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 13 to 27 with a second-string squad.

Having worked with the Indian Under-19 and ‘A’ teams in the past, Dravid shares a good rapport with most of the players and his experience will come in handy for the team.

“While some members of the NCA will be busy with the Women’s Team in England, Dravid, Paras and a few others will tour Sri Lanka for the limited overs series,” a Board official said. (Agencies)