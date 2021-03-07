Duminda de Silva the cager and rugby star-by Althaf Nawaz

Source:Dailynews

Some top sportsmen started their careers from lesser known schools from the rural areas in the country. While they matured gradually, coinciding with their academic studies and sports they got openings from some top schools which enrolled them. Duminda de Silva was one of them who started his schooling from schools in Ratnapura and finally completed his career at Trinity College, Kandy, which led him to become a prominent figure in the field of education and sports.

Duminda de Silva was born in 1973 in Ratnapura and his father is Walter an advocate while Mallika his mother is a housewife. His two siblings are Dinuka and Dushan. He started his Primary and Secondary Education from 1978 to 1981 at Gangabada Seevali Vidyalaya in Ratnapura. He then moved to Baptist College, Ratnapura from 1981 to 1984.

He was then enrolled at St.Thomas’ College, Gurutalawa in 1984 and continued his studies for one year there before he got an opportunity to join Trinity College, Kandy in 1985 where he studied until 1992, completing his G.C.E. Ordinary and Advanced Level studies there. While he was schooling in Ratnapura, he engaged in athletics and his basketball career was influenced by one of his friends Indika who encouraged and motivated him to take up that sport.

While he was a hosteller at Trinity, his close associates Ayaz Deen, Darshana Munasinghe and Dimuth Silva who were involved in rugby had encouraged him in handling the oval shaped ball from the under-13 age group. His under-13 coach at school was Asoka Weerasinghe and the under-15 coach was Bimal Fernando and K Saravanan. The under-17 team was coached by CH. Seneviratne in his first year and in the second year was under the watchful eyes of Devapriya Perera when he captained the team in 1990, which remained unbeaten. The under-19 team was coached by Ashan Ratwatte in 1991 led by Ayaz Deen while in 1992 was under the coaching of Devapriya Perera ably captained by Hamish Gunathilake.

The 1992 season under Hamish’s captaincy was a very productive one, where they remained as an unbeaten team drawing four matches, which included Isipathana 13-all at Bogambara against Thomians nil-all at Bogambara and in the ‘Bradby Shield’ first leg held Royal to a three all draw at Sugathadasa Stadium and second leg ending in a nil-all draw at Nittawela respectively. In 1991 Trinity was able to score an aggregate of 37 points against Royal in Bradby (12-4 and 25 -10) which turned out to be a unique achievement,. Apart from rugby, he was an active member of the College Basketball teams from under-13 to under-19 where he captained in all age groups.

They held the record in basketball from 1985 to 1992 remaining as the undisputed schools champions in all age groups during the said period. Athletics was another sport he was fond of from his younger days and participated from under-13 to under-19 age categories winning many events at different age groups. (won the 100M, 200M, and long jump events in under16 at the Junior Nationals), which later earned him the National School Games Colours. His belligerent performance in basketball assured him a slot in the Sri Lanka squad and captained the youth team in 1992.

His first appearance in Rugby was with Kandy Sports Club from 1993 to 1996 which won the League, Clifford Cup and Presidents Trophy and the Triple Crown for the first time in 1995. He then opted to move to CR and FC from 1997 to 1999 went on to win the League in 1998 ever since then CR has not won the League (runner up in 1997, 1999 and 2010). Then he moved to CH and FC in 2000 and played till 2005.

(won the league in 2000 ever since then CH had not won a league). Finally, he played for Havelocks in the year 2011 and was a member of the Clifford Cup runner up team. He has the rare feat of being the first and only player in history to win the League title for three clubs. His coaches at club level were Tony Amit, Nimal Lewke, Ana Saranapala, M.D. Ifthikar, and Laga (Tavitha Thulagaesi).

With his body structure, he played in the ‘Pack’ either as a second rower or flanker throughout his illustrious career. He donned the National jersey in Rugby from 1993 to 2003 playing in both the sevens and the XV-a-side formats. He also spared little time playing in the mixed Netball becoming the first ever player to captain Sri Lanka in 2002.

He started his Mercantile career at Sampath Bank where he captained the rugby and Basketball teams winning many championships from 1996 to 2004. He moved to DFCC Bank from 2005 and employed up to date in the capacity of Vice President Retail Asset and Liability Sales. He owns the Total Fitness Bay Rugby Academy for kids. In his coaching tenure, he holds a Level-two rugby coaching in XV-a-side and sevens while being a Rugby Educator and Rugby and Basketball strength and conditioning coach.

Like in sports, he has several career academic qualifications with CMA(Australia), ICFAI(India), CIMA(UK). He was adjudged as the Best Employee of the year 2019 (DFCC Bank), Mr. Sri Lanka in 1999 (personality contest), represented Sri Lanka at Mr. International contest and won the award for the best physique, represented Sri Lanka at the Mr. World contest (personality) and modelled for CK in the USA. He has a child Ayden who is12 years old.