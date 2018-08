Ex-SLAF pilot arrested with pistol at BIA A former pilot of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) traveling to Dubai, was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning for carrying an unregistered pistol with a bullet, Police said.

CMC Commissioner V.K.A. Anura reinstated Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Commissioner V.K.A. Anura, who was removed from his post earlier this year, was reinstated today, CMC sources said.

Five suspects arrested over ATM cash robbery Five suspects were arrested today in connection with the robbery of Rs. 20 million in cash to be deposited in ATM machines while it was being transported in Bulathsinhala, Police said.

Wadduwa incident: death toll rises to four The death toll of the incident in which a group of people, who had participated in a party organised through the Facebook in Wadduwa, had reached four, the Police said.