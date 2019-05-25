eLanka Newsletter: May 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos and Events for the Sri Lankan Down-Under!

First Ever Digital Pandol (Thorana) in Australia – Presented and erected to view at Lankarama Buddhist Temple in Sydney

5 meter by 4 meter structure – Presented and erected to view at Lankarama Buddhist Temple in Sydney by the Sri Lanka Consulate Office in Sydney – An initiative by the Consulate General Mr.Lal Wickrematunge. Also prodly supported by the SLA (Sri Lanka Association of NSW). Created and produced by Saliya Tennekoon and Shanaka Tennekoon of Event360 (Pty) Ltd.Australia.

“THE SENIOR FORCE” – By Des Kelly

In Ceylon, and around the World, it was known as the Senior Force. Although, general knowledge gives us our “Armed Forces” as Army, Navy, Air Force, then Police, the fact remains that the NAVY has the title “Senior Force”, & it was from this Force, that the only Military Officer to perish in Easter Sunday carnage, came….

Hosts Carmini & Sherwell Fernando – Raising funds for Cancer Council – Afternoon High Tea party (Sydney)

I WILL PRAY FOR YOU – SRI LANKA – A beautiful tribute by Anila De Silva Rachel Brohier & Dilsarah Derrick

(produced on 21 May 2019) – Tomorrow will be one month since 21/4. The day we peacefully went to church to celebrate EASTER. A beautiful tribute by Anila De Silva Rachel Brohier & Dilsarah Derrick to all who lost their lives on 21/4. I think this will give strength to everyone who has lost a loved one and everyone who struggles to get through life at these challenging times. We will continue to Pray for You.

Anila De Silva Rachel Brohier & Dilsarah Derrick

Prime Minister – Media Statement – STATE MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR THE HON BOB HAWKE AC

A State Memorial Service for the Honourable Robert (Bob) James Lee Hawke AC will be held at the Sydney Opera House at 11.30am on Friday 14 June 2019.

Silverscene – Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club – Issue May / June 2019

Congratulations to Harry de Sayrah OAM. J.P – 50 Years as a Lion member

OLD JOSEPHIAN LION HARRY DE SAYRAH OAM. J.P – MELVIN JONES FELLOW – LIFE MEMBER OF THE 101 YEAR OLD LIONS CLIBS INTERNATIONAL THE LARGEST SERVICE ORGANISATION IN THE WORLD HAS SERVED THE COMMUNITIES OF SRI LANKA FOR 20 YEARS AND AUSTRALIA FOR 30 YEARS ……….

Daily walk is the Panacea for good health & Longevity Good advice by Dr. harold

Martin Luther Jr said it differently-

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther Jr. did not have health in mind when he cited the above to his people, but that citation applies well as a drive for good health.

Incredible UNSEEN FOOD in Sri Lanka – Indigenous Vedda Tribe! – By Mark Wiens

SRI LANKAN FOOD – Sri Lanka is known As the pearl of the Indian Ocean, and that’s because it really is a gem of an island.

Today we had the privilege to visit an Indigenous Vedda Sri Lankan Village, where they prepared for us some traditional Sri Lankan food. We first arrived to the lake, where we then had to take a boat across the lake, and then walk for about 30 minutes to get the village. ……………………

