







Viva l’Italia – By Alex Van Arkadie

Italian is a phonetic language representing vocal sounds. Words composed of Italian vowels and consonants are always pronounced exactly as written … unlike in the application and usage of English.

Opening Exercises set separately within Tables in English and Sinhala will help even non-English-speaking-beginners learn from familiar words and regular phrases while emphasizing on their distinct vocal sounds.

Copies may be purchased directly in Sri Lanka at Rs.500/- per copy or ordered by post from the National Fisheries Solidarity, No.10, Malwatta Road, Negombo (Tel: 031.223.97.50).









Emeritus Archbishop Dr. Oswald Gomis at the Book Release Ceremony held at NAFSO Hq. Negombo

Author, VAN ARKADIE, Alex. presenting booklet to Rev. Fr. Oswald Firth, O.M.I. at the ceremony.