







Incredible UNSEEN FOOD in Sri Lanka – Indigenous Vedda Tribe! – By Mark Wiens

SRI LANKAN FOOD – Sri Lanka is known As the pearl of the Indian Ocean, and that’s because it really is a gem of an island.

Today we had the privilege to visit an Indigenous Vedda Sri Lankan Village, where they prepared for us some traditional Sri Lankan food. We first arrived to the lake, where we then had to take a boat across the lake, and then walk for about 30 minutes to get the village. The lush greenery, and an actual beauty was pristine. It started raining, so we just stopped cup of tea. We arrived at the village, and we were greeted with open hands and an extremely warm welcome.









The Aunty started cooking, a number of different dishes using millet, and the main dish with fresh deer meat. The food was unlike other Sri Lankan food I had before, and relied mainly on crops and ingredients they grew themselves locally. It was an honour to experience Vedda culture and tradition, and food. Even though Uncle and I could not speak the same language or communicate verbally, it was hugely rewarding to just sit next to Uncle, smile, and share thoughts and positivity. This was one of the most memorable meals and experiences I had in Sri Lanka.








