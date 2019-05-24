Prime Minister – Media Statement – STATE MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR THE HON BOB HAWKE AC – Friday 24 May 2019









THE HON SCOTT MORRISON MP

Prime Minister

Friday 24 May 2019

STATE MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR THE HON BOB HAWKE AC

A State Memorial Service for the Honourable Robert (Bob) James Lee Hawke AC will be held at the Sydney Opera House at 11.30am on Friday 14 June 2019.

Bob was a political giant and a national icon. It is fitting that a public celebration of his life will be held at such an iconic and beloved Australian venue.

Members of the public wishing to attend will be able to secure complimentary tickets from midday on Wednesday 29 May via the Sydney Opera House website. The service will also be screened on the steps of the Opera House Forecourt and televised on the ABC.

Bob was a man who understood Australia and the people who call our country home.

I am pleased Australians will have the chance to say farewell.

