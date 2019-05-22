







I WILL PRAY FOR YOU – SRI LANKA – A beautiful tribute by Anila De Silva Rachel Brohier & Dilsarah Derrick

(produced on 21 May 2019) – Tomorrow will be one month since 21/4. The day we peacefully went to church to celebrate EASTER. A beautiful tribute by Anila De Silva Rachel Brohier & Dilsarah Derrick to all who lost their lives on 21/4. I think this will give strength to everyone who has lost a loved one and everyone who struggles to get through life at these challenging times. We will continue to Pray for You.

Anila De Silva Rachel Brohier & Dilsarah Derrick

The 3 singers were members of the Ladies College Choir, and are presently members of the choir at the Cathedral of Christ the Living Saviour in Colombo.

The video was recorded at St. Mary’s church, Bambalapitiya.







