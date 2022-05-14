eLanka Shop – Gift Grocery Packs to your Loved ones in Sri Lanka – Free Delivery Nationwide in Sri Lanka within 24hrs

eLanka shop is Australia’s first and leading website for “everything Sri Lankan. We at eLanka shop want to ensure you enjoy the products you purchase via our website. The same promise per our parent ‘eLanka’ brand! We want to and will remain the leading online shopping website in Australia for ‘everything’ Sri Lankan. This said, given the current shortage in general food items is the reason why we want to concentrate on general grocery food items to be distributed in Sri Lanka.

We will also notify you as the goods are shipped with any tracking details our suppliers provide us with.

For Product distribution and tracking, please call our Sri Lankan number ( +94 786 480 244). Given we are based in Australia, for general enquiries you may also contact our Australian head office ( 61 402 905 275 ) You can also email us sales@elanka.com.au if you have any queries re: the products you purchase on eLanka shop – Australia’s leading website for ‘everything’ Sri Lankan!.