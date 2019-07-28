







Eleven Students to Represent Sri Lanka at the Global Social Leaders Word Summit 2019

Global Social Leaders World Summit organized by Future Foundations and Wellington Leadership Institute UK, will be held from 04th to 16th August in United Kingdom bringing young people together from and across the world, who are driven to make social changes on a global scale.

Eleven students from Lyceum International School, Kurunegala and Anuradahapura will be representing Sri Lanka at the aforesaid summit for the very first time.

As the young citizens of a multi–ethnic country, which is moving towards development goals, these students will share their experience in the forum on their future responsibilities to develop the motherland.

Students who have been selected to represent Sri Lanka are; Methlini Periyapperuma ( Lyceum Kurunegala), Arindi Jayasinghe( Lyceum Kurunegala) Nehara Ranasinghe ( Lyceum Kurunegala), Senooka Somarathna( Lyceum Kurunegala) , Indumina Avinash ( Lyceum Anuradhapura), Sneha Wickramasinghe ( Lyceum Anuradhapura), Risindi Herath ( Lyceum Anuradhapura) Addhya Manimaran ( Lyceum Anuradhapura), Adam Keshara (Lyceum Anuradhapur), Jeethwara Jayathilaka (Lyceum Anuradhapura) and Thewanma Wijayasiri from Lyceum Anuradhapura.

We shall be most grateful to you could give news coverage of this event through your media.

Janitha C. Dissanayake

Media Secretary – Lyceum International Schools

Senooka Somaratrhne

Adam Keshara

Addhya Manimaran

Arindi Jayasinghe

Indumina Avinash

Jeethawara Jayathilaka

Methlini Periyapperuma

Nehara Ranasinghe

Risindi Herath

Sithuki Wijesiri

Sneha Wickkramasinghe