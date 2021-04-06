Emirates celebrates 35 years of service to Colombo

Source:Island

Emirates is celebrating 35 years of connecting Sri Lanka to the world. Since its first flight in 1986, the airline has carried more than 8 million passengers to and from Colombo – operating more than 49,000 roundtrip flights. Emirates currently serves the country with six weekly flights, connecting customers to more than 90 destinations within its network, via Dubai.

Emirates launched its operations to Colombo on April 1, 1986, utilising a Boeing 777-200LR. In 1997, due to increased passenger demand, the airline upgraded its operations and introduced its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration. Today, Emirates is the only international airline to serve Colombo with First Class services – offering passengers superior services and comfort in air and on-ground.

Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s freight division, continues to play a crucial role in maintaining vital trade links and driving economic activity – helping local businesses connect to more than 130 cargo destinations worldwide. Over the past 10 years, Emirates SkyCargo has carried more than 275,000 tonnes to and from the country including the main commodities of seafood, fruits, vegetables, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronic goods, and medical equipment.