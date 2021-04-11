Ensuring an ‘incident-free’ IPL top priority – BCCI

The IPL Trophy

Source:Dailynews

Shabir Hussein Shekhadam Khandwawala, the newly-appointed Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) Head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said ensuring an incident-free Indian Premier League (IPL) is his top priority.

Khandwawala is a former DGP of Gujarat and he takes charge just days ahead of the IPL.

“The immediate challenge (for me) is to ensure that the IPL (starting on Friday), is incident-free. This job is like it is between the criminals and police. Through technology, these criminals are evolving and changing their strategies,” he told yesterday.

“We have to compete with that. It is a struggle, but I think we will be able to meet our goals with the help of the BCCI officials. I have found that the BCCI officials are committed and they always like to give a free hand to their officers. The BCCI is committed to curb and eradicate corruption and we have to ensure that.”

With bio-secure bubbles and protocols, the task of the ACU sleuths has become difficult, but Khandwawala said he has devised methods to address the issues.

“Because of the bio-bubble, there are constraints, we cannot meet and talk to the players but every team has a Team Integrity Officer and we will deal with the teams and players through our TIMs. We will have presentations made to the teams. We have also opened channels for communication.” (Agencies)