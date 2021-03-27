ESR Cayman, Asia Pacific’s largest logistics property developer, explores investment opportunities in SL

Stuart Gibson, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Hong Kong listed ESR Cayman Ltd, one of APAC’s largest logistics property platforms, visited Sri Lanka recently. Gibson and his senior management team held talks with the top level of the Sri Lankan government including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, State Ministers Nivard Cabraal, Tharaka Balasooriya, D.V. Chanaka, BOI Chairman Sanjaya Mohottala, Airport and Aviation Chairman Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, as well as other key heads of state bodies. ESR is said to be exploring investment and development opportunities to build modern, large-scale industrial and logistics parks in the country.

ESR Cayman Ltd Co-Founder & Co-CEO Stuart Gibson