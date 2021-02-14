Fake videos of real people — and how to spot them

Do you think you’re good at spotting fake videos, where famous people say things they’ve never said in real life? See how they’re made in this astonishing talk and tech demo.

Computer scientist Supasorn Suwajanakorn shows how, as a grad student, he used AI and 3D modelling to create photorealistic fake videos of people synced to audio. Learn more about both the ethical implications and the creative possibilities of this tech — and the steps being taken to fight against its misuse.