







First Ever Digital Pandol (Thorana) in Australia – Presented and erected to view at Lankarama Buddhist Temple in Sydney

5 meter by 4 meter structure – Presented and erected to view at Lankarama Buddhist Temple in Sydney by the Sri Lanka Consulate Office in Sydney – An initiative by the Consulate General Mr.Lal Wickrematunge. Also prodly supported by the SLA (Sri Lanka Association of NSW). Created and produced by Saliya Tennekoon and Shanaka Tennekoon of Event360 (Pty) Ltd.Australia.

Watch Video below – Video Thanks to Saliya Tennekoon and Shanaka Tennekoon of Event360 (Pty) Ltd.Australia

Listen to the Radio Presenter from Sri Lanka praising this great display

Several Photos below







