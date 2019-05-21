







“THINGS” – By Des Kelly

There are so many “THINGS” one can say about a great song written & recorded by the late great Bobby Darin in 1962. Bobby was born in 1936, plagued with a damaged heart, during his early years, he decided that if he was here for a “short time”, he might as well make it as good a time, as possible. He was quite a handsome guy, married Actress Sandra Dee in 1960, divorced her in 1967, married, for the 2nd time, to Andrea Joy Yeager, & passed on, in 1973, at just 37 years. Yet, when he died, he was a Star performer, Song-writer, Instrumentalist, a Composer who wrote many songs, both for himself & others to record.

Very recently, in Sri Lanka, another famous duo decided to record “Things” with a completely different flavour. Dalrene Suby & her singing partner added some comedy into “things” that we, at eLanka decided to publish purely for the reason of bringing our readers some light entertainment

after what has recently been nothing but bad news engulfing in our beautiful Country. I wish to believe that, after everything is said and done, “things” will revert to a sensible, peaceful, future in the Country that we all love.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief),– eLanka.







