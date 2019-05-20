Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  “90 SECONDS OF YOUR TIME” – By Des Kelly

“90 SECONDS OF YOUR TIME” – By Des Kelly

May 20, 2019 Posted by In Articles, DESMOND KELLY Tagged , , Comments 0




 

“90 SECONDS OF YOUR TIME” – By Des Kelly

Written, in the first place by Cardiologist Andrew, and sent to me by My good friend & Cartoonist Max., this advice may sound unimportant in the context of time, but, believe me, folks, it may be the MOST important one & a half minutes of your life. Please read this carefully and pass it on to family & friends. 
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief)  eLanka

This is worth knowing at ANY age

One-and-a-half-minute law

EXCELLENT INFO

My name is Alexander, I am a cardiologist and a paramedic. A very important warning for those who wake up at night to go to the bathroom…

You must be careful and use the “One-and-a-Half-minute law” which is scientifically proven. By waking up suddenly for one’s physiological needs normally, we often hear that someone “was well in good health and died suddenly during the night without reason. “

The most likely reason is that when that person woke up to go to the bathroom, he/she got up from bed in a hurry, but the brain needs greater blood flow, for having rested, causing a state of fainting and that is when the stroke happens.  It is recommended to learn the “One-and-a-Half-minute law” that can save your life

When you wake up to go to the bathroom, you must first:  Lay for 30 seconds after waking up and then sit up in bed for 30 more seconds lowering your legs quietly and sit like that for another 30 seconds ” and only then get up to go to the bathroom.

With these steps the chances are gigantic to survive a sudden stroke, regardless of age… 
Share with all your family and friends. Remember that you can save yours and the lives of many people sharing this information…

Prevention is better than healing *
Pressure
Arterial

 120/80 normal 
 130/85 normal 
(requires control)
 140/90 high 
 150/95 very high 

Heartbeat per minute
72 BPM (Default)
60 to 80 BPM (normal)
40 to 180 BPM (abnormal)
      ————————————————————————-

Compatibility of blood groups

What’s your blood type and how common is it?

O+ (1 IN 3)
A+ (1 IN 3)
B+ (1 in 12)
Ab+ (1 in 29)
O-(1 in 15)
A-(1 in 16)
B-(1 in 67)
AB-(1 in 167)

Water effect
About the body
We know that water is important but you never knew the right time to drink!

Did you know?
Drinking water in the correct time maximizes the effectiveness of the human body;

1 Glass of water after waking up, helps activate internal organs…

1 Glass of water 30 minutes before meal helps digestion.

1 Glass of water before showering helps lower blood pressure.

1 Glass of water
Before sleeping avoids stroke or heart attack.

When someone shares something important with you, take advantage of this and share with more people.




Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of