“90 SECONDS OF YOUR TIME” – By Des Kelly

Prevention is better than healing *

Pressure

Arterial

▶ 120/80 normal

▶ 130/85 normal

(requires control)

▶ 140/90 high

▶ 150/95 very high

Heartbeat per minute

72 BPM (Default)

60 to 80 BPM (normal)

40 to 180 BPM (abnormal)

————————————————————————-

Compatibility of blood groups

What’s your blood type and how common is it?

O+ (1 IN 3)

A+ (1 IN 3)

B+ (1 in 12)

Ab+ (1 in 29)

O-(1 in 15)

A-(1 in 16)

B-(1 in 67)

AB- (1 in 167)

Water effect

About the body

We know that water is important but you never knew the right time to drink!

Did you know?

Drinking water in the correct time maximizes the effectiveness of the human body;

1 Glass of water after waking up, helps activate internal organs…

1 Glass of water 30 minutes before meal helps digestion.

1 Glass of water before showering helps lower blood pressure.

1 Glass of water

Before sleeping avoids stroke or heart attack.

