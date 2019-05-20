“90 SECONDS OF YOUR TIME” – By Des Kelly
This is worth knowing at ANY age
One-and-a-half-minute law
My name is Alexander, I am a cardiologist and a paramedic. A very important warning for those who wake up at night to go to the bathroom…
You must be careful and use the “One-and-a-Half-minute law” which is scientifically proven. By waking up suddenly for one’s physiological needs normally, we often hear that someone “was well in good health and died suddenly during the night without reason. “
The most likely reason is that when that person woke up to go to the bathroom, he/she got up from bed in a hurry, but the brain needs greater blood flow, for having rested, causing a state of fainting and that is when the stroke happens. It is recommended to learn the “One-and-a-Half-minute law” that can save your life
When you wake up to go to the bathroom, you must first: Lay for 30 seconds after waking up and then sit up in bed for 30 more seconds lowering your legs quietly and sit like that for another 30 seconds ” and only then get up to go to the bathroom.
With these steps the chances are gigantic to survive a sudden stroke, regardless of age…
Prevention is better than healing *
Pressure
Arterial
▶ 120/80 normal
▶ 130/85 normal
(requires control)
▶ 140/90 high
▶ 150/95 very high
Heartbeat per minute
72 BPM (Default)
60 to 80 BPM (normal)
40 to 180 BPM (abnormal)
Compatibility of blood groups
What’s your blood type and how common is it?
O+ (1 IN 3)
A+ (1 IN 3)
B+ (1 in 12)
Ab+ (1 in 29)
O-(1 in 15)
A-(1 in 16)
B-(1 in 67)
AB-(1 in 167)
Water effect
About the body
We know that water is important but you never knew the right time to drink!
Did you know?
Drinking water in the correct time maximizes the effectiveness of the human body;
1 Glass of water after waking up, helps activate internal organs…
1 Glass of water 30 minutes before meal helps digestion.
1 Glass of water before showering helps lower blood pressure.
1 Glass of water
Before sleeping avoids stroke or heart attack.
