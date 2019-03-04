Monday, 4 March 2019

FUNDING BOOST FOR INTERPRETERS SCHOLARSHIPS

More than 400 students will receive fully funded scholarships to study interpreting at NSW TAFE thanks to the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government.

Minister for Multiculturalism Ray Williams and Minister responsible for TAFE Adam Marshall announced $650,000 over four years for the Multicultural NSW Interpreter Scholarship Program.

Mr Williams said there was a demand for interpreters who spoke key languages to support with the delivery of government services including health, education and justice.

“In NSW we speak more than 275 languages and dialects, which is an immense social and economic asset,” Mr Williams said.

“A few months ago, we launched the Interpreter Pilot Program and have been overwhelmed by the response with more than 750 applications received for 45 positions.

“That is why we have extended the program to ensure more people across NSW have the opportunity to become qualified interpreters and give back to the community.”

Mr Marshall said he was delighted TAFE NSW is delivering training to the State’s next generation of interpreters.

“These scholarship winners will benefit from TAFE NSW’s world-class training, which will equip them with the skills they need to get a job and give back to the community,” Mr Marshall said.

Course graduates will be eligible to become Recognised Practicing Interpreters with the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters.

People who speak Assyrian, Armenian, Arabic, Burmese, Chaldean, Chinese, Croatian, Greek, Gujurati, Hebrew, Italian, Kirundi, Korean, Khmer, Kurmanji, Maltese, Macedonian, Nepalese, Portuguese, Tamil, Tibetan, Tigringa, Thai, Tongan, Pashto, Rohingya, Samoan, Spanish, Somali, Swahili, Bengali, Urdu and Vietnamese are encouraged to apply.

All candidates must successfully complete an English language proficiency test. For more information about the NSW Interpreter Scholarship Program, please see: www.multicultural.nsw.gov.au

