The Birth of the Sri Lanka Navy Band (Source: Island Newspaper)

Once again, personal memories with regard to the above.This writer was already in the Navy, known then as the Royal Ceylon Navy, working in conjunction with the Government Stores, in an effort to get the Navy’s supplies with the minimum of delay. I was a “Supply Assistant”with the official number E635 (signifying the 635th entrant into the Senior Force), shortly before the very first Royal Ceylon Navy Band was formed. Being a musician myself, I could have quite easily joined the Band, but decided that the job I already had was one that suited me fine.

Anyway, I had many friends in the Band as well, George Burdette (Saxophonist) & George Van Cuylenberg R.I.P., who was especially chosen as the Drum Major for the band. He certainly looked the part. Tall, handsome, and handling the “Mace” as though it was a toothpick.

The Birth of the Sri Lanka Navy Band (Island Newspaper)

by cpo rjc fonseka (retired musician)

My memory goes back to February 2, 1956 the day 23, of us were signed on with the Royal Ceylon Navy (as it was known then) as trainee musicians with the emphasis on establishing a permanent band. According to knowledgeable sources this was the brainchild of the late Rear Admiral Royce de Mel, Captain of the Navy at the time. Routine work finalized we were drafted to RCYN (Royal Ceylon Yeoman’s Navy) Rangala, the Naval base that was located at Diyatalawa for our relevant training.

The moment we set foot on this soil, the instructors at Rangala lost no time in taking charge of us and our Naval basic training commenced right on schedule. After a hectic and interesting period of three months we successfully passed out as recruits to the relief of all concerned.

Thereafter 10 other sailors from the seamen branch who had opted to change their branch also joined us as band trainees. Altogether we were placed at the disposal of the two lecturers from the Royal Marine School of Music in the United Kingdom, who had already joined the staff at Rangala to fulfill their assignment with the Royal Ceylon Navy. In overall command was Band Master J H Reynolds, training of the buglers, drummers and bag pipers came under the purview of Bugle Major E. G. Close guiding us on various drill movements and the selection and the selection of a suitable candidate as the prospective Drum Major was also vested with Bugle Major Close. The eagle eyes of Major Close spotted in trainee musician G. V. E. Vancuylenburg as a Drum Major in the making and promptly selected him for the post.

All on board the ship set sail on its maiden voyage with Reynolds as Captain and Reic Close as Navigating Officer. Initially it was familiarization methods of blowing and maintenance of musical instruments. Thereafter we learned theory of music. Once we were thorough with all these, the allocation of instruments which by then had arrived from the United Kingdom was completed. We were first made to blow single long notes. Gradually we were trained to play scales, Arpeggio movements and simple tunes.

Our practices were conducted in the open air under the Cyprus trees. By this time the misty atmosphere in and around the entire base was filled with the menacing sounds produced by the brass instruments and the drums.This may have caused a headache to some and a welcome change for others. Undeterred, we continued with our practices. Two months later we were able to play the March on The Quarter Deck most appropriately selected by Band Master Reynolds and parade up and down the training ground as a band to the amusement of all around us. Our gritty determination, enthusiasm and quest to learn more bettered our playing standard and within one and a half years were able to perform like mature artists.

The confidence of both Reynolds and Major Close had in us increased further when they found that we had gained control of our instruments and were playing with much more authority. Immediately Jim and Eric (as they were so fondly known) took steps to teach us the advanced techniques of playing and soon we were performing like maestros. A happy and contented Reynolds who by then had the trumps in his hands was prepared to place before the Navy a fully fledged Band. The next thing we knew was that Band Master Reynolds had flashed the green light to Naval Headquarters. Before long we were back in Colombo ready to deliver the goods.

Accomodation was found for us in a building facing the sea along Marine Drive(now Chaithiya Road) in close proximity to NHQ and there we settled down. Then plans got under way to present our inaugural public performance.

One morning on a working day the Ceremonial Band dressed in blue drill order mustered opposite the Baur’s Flats spearheaded by Bandmaster Reynolds and flanked on either sides by Bugle Major E. G. Close and Drum Major G.V.E. Vancuylenburg elegantly attired in their respective uniforms. After a customary inspection of the band, Bugle Major Eric Close executed the word of command “forward march.” Immediately we got off to a thunderous start to the roaring sounds of the drums and playing martial music marched along the streets of Colombo Fort taking everyone by surprise. Pandemonium prevailed in the heart of town. Traffic came to a sudden halt as the enthusiastic public crowded on either side of the roads to get a glimpse of what was going on.

Unperturbed we kept on marching blowing our hearts out to the continuous applause of the masses. All eyes were on both Major Close and Drum Major Vancuylenburg who kept the crowd spellbound by their fantastic artistry with the Maces they were carrying with them. Finally we ended our triumphant route march at Naval Headquarters to the strains of the Band playing the ever popular march “Colonel Bogey on Parade”

NB: CPO R. J. C. Fonseka a fine musician passed away a few years ago but up to the age of 90. He never forgot his music and remembered many verses to songs and music taught to him from those times. He and George Vancuylenburg remained close friends to the end.