by In

Funeral Notice: Mrs. Wijitha Gonsalkorale (nee. Mangedara)

Passed away peacefully on the 10th of May.

Wife of Daya Gonsalkorale, and mother to Shalinie King and Dinesh

The funeral service will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday the 16th of May, at the East chapel, Northern suburbs crematorium, 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde.