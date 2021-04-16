German Envoy says Adolf Hitler never a role model of any politician

Source:Dailymirror

German Ambassador Holger Seubert, in response to a statement by State Minister Dilum Amunugama, said Adolf Hitler has not been a role model of any politician.

The ambassador said I am hearing claims that say “being Hitler” could be beneficial to Sri Lanka today.

Let me remind those voices that Adolf Hitler was responsible for human suffering and despair beyond imagination, with millions had been massacred. Definitely, he can never be a role model of any politician!” the German ambassador tweeted.