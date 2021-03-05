Gethsemane On TV S1E1 – Kerrigan La Brooy

Season 1 Episode1. 21-02-20-21 saw the world premiere of ‘Gethsemane On TV’, a weekly television series hosted by Kerrigan La-Brooy and Gethsemane Church & Charity. A show involving families and the community with something for everyone including segments for Children, Comedy, Charity, Gospel and predominantly Music. Special Guest Ann-Kristin Dordal.

Following the success of Gethsemane’s Clyde Carols TV Show which attracted over a million viewers both Nationally and Globally, I’m thrilled to announce that our weekly Television Series, ‘Gethsemane On TV’ is now being aired every Sunday.

This half-hour show will feature just ONE Guest Artist each week. Your Guest Appearance will include 2 songs plus a reasonable introduction of about 2 minutes or possibly an interview. I’ll need 3 High Quality Videos from you in Landscape format performing live. Feel free to perform Country, Gospel, Rock n Roll, Originals, etc and promote your merchandise, CD’s, gigs, contact and anything you fancy. Please let me know asap if you’re interested as I’ll need your videos. Looking forward to hearing from you. Ring 0404875 647 if you have any queries. Note Please don’t forget to include the following words in your introduction: “The ‘Gethsemane On TV’ Show & the hosts name (yours truly) :)”.