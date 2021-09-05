Golden melodies of Rohana Weerasinghe-BY ISURU THAMBAWITA

Source:Sundayobserver

There dawned a vibrant ray of light on the music industry of Sri Lanka. Veteran musician Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe who has marked many milestones in the Sri Lankan music culture, brought glory to Sri Lanka by performing at Australia’s prestigious Sydney Opera House on September 3, 2006. It was the first time that a Sri Lankan musician performed at the world-famous Sydney Opera house.

Many crowned artistes such as Nanda Malini, Victor Rathnayake, Sunil Edirisinghe , Edward Jayakody, Priyadarshani, Nelu Adhikari, Charitha Priyadarshani and Dayan Jayathileke had adorned the concert “Rohana Ransara” organised by Yasiru Multimedia pvt Ltd , the leading Sri Lankan entertainment company based in Australia. As noted by the veteran musician Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe, performing at Sydney Opera house is a golden opportunity for any musician. It was Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe who conducted the orchestra.

However, unfortunately, the mainstream television channels did not broadcast this remarkable musical show mainly because of ignorance. As a remedy to this, veteran musician Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe intends to give the golden opportunity to everyone in the world to watch it through his official You Tube channel.

Rohana Weerasinghe You Tube channel

As mentioned by the veteran musician Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe, You Tube is a popular platform among the Youth. Indeed, it is a fertile ground. Talented artist Sangeeth Wijesooriya had explained the importance of a You Tube channel to Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe. Ranura Perera who is a technician by profession has briefed Rohana Weerasinghe on the technical side of You Tube.

Later, Rohana Weerasinghe’s son Kalindu Weerasinghe together with Ranura perera has created the You Tube channel. Rohana Weerasinghe’s younger son Chirath has been involved in the financial management related to the channel. Not surprisingly, this channel has won the Silver You Tube Plaque. Not only that, more than 2500 songs of many kinds are available on this channel. Even good Kapirinna melodies and Karaoke melodies can be enjoyed through this channel. In addition, there has emerged an increased demand for the veteran musician Rohana Weerasinghe’s melodies.

The main reason behind this is that many young people, after watching the channel, got to know that their favourite songs had been composed by the musician Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe. Another significance is that every composer can benefit from this you tube channel.

To mark 15th anniversary

On September 3, 2021 all music lovers can watch the remarkable concert on the Rohana Weerasinghe official you tube channel. This concert has been scheduled to run for 24 hours in such a way that anyone in the world can enjoy this amazing musical show. The main objective is, as noted by Rohana Weerasinghe, to give something good to the listeners in the world. All in all, the veteran musician Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe better known as the King of melodies being a singer, sitarist, music director for films and tele dramas has enriched the music industry of Sri Lanka by creating many melodies for almost every singer.

As a country we are indebted to his commendable service.