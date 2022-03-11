Good News From Jayam March 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

Happy Mardi Gras, New Orleans March 2022

President Rajapaksa Opens Sri Lanka’s

Biggest Cement Factory by Lanwa

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa inaugurated the cement manufacturing facility of Lanwa Sanstha Cement Corporation Ltd., the largest cement factory in the country. They also laid the foundation stone for the proposed new steel factory. The investment for the new steel plant, which will be built on 250 acres of land is $400 million. The manufacturing process is scheduled to begin in late 2024.The investment for the cement factory, which commenced construction in March 2020, was $100 million. Covering an area of 63 acres, it is one of the largest cement factories in the South Asian region. The factory has an annual production capacity of 4 million metric tons and will supply 2.8 million metric tons to the local market.

New US Ambassador Julie Chung Calls on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Commits to Boost Ties with Sri Lanka

New United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie J. Chung called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees for the first time since assuming duties.The new US Ambassador emphasised that she was seeking to further strengthen the existing political, social and economic ties with Sri Lanka. Ambassador Chung said that the United States will help keep the Sri Lankan economy strong in the face of the COVID -19 pandemic and also expressed confidence that the US would assist in the development of Sri Lanka’s energy and tourism sectors.

Sri Lanka Day Expo and Parade 2022

Sri Lanka Tourism Flies Higher with Emirates Airlines Joint Promotions

Sri Lanka Tourism Chairperson Kimarli Fernando and Emirates Airlines Senior Vice President Commercial West Asia and Indian Ocean Ahmed Khoory with the signed agreement in Dubai along with Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga and Sri Lanka Ambassador Malraj de Silva.The landmark agreement will see Emirates stepping up promotion of Sri Lanka as a safe and attractive destination for holidays. Since the reopening of Sri Lanka’s borders on 26 January post-pandemic, over 50,000 tourists have arrived in the country via Emirates. As per data issued by the Tourism Ministry, these Emirates flights have arrived from countries such as the UAE, Italy, UK and Germany.

Blessings and Pirith Ceremony to Commemorate 65th Anniversary of Establishing Diplomatic Relations

between Sri Lanka and China

On the occasion of 65th anniversary of diplomatic relationship between Sri Lanka and China,

the Sri Lanka-China Buddhist Friendship Association in collaboration with the Buddhist Association of China conducted a Blessing/Pirith Ceremony at the Abhayagiriya Temple in Anuradhapura and Sri Lanka Vidyalaya Maradana on 26th February 2022. The Buddhist Association of China made arrangements for the Venerable theros from the Lingguang Temple in Beijing and Putuao Temple in Guangdong to join the ceremony online. The Chanting

ceremony by the Chinese Buddhist monks was led by the Most Ven. Chang Zhang thero and Most Ven. Ming Sheng thero. Despite the COVID-19 related restrictions in China, the Ambassador, Dr. Palitha Kohona and four officers from the Sri Lankan Embassy also attended the event at the Lingguang Temple, a historic temple, where one of the two Tooth Relics of the Buddha is kept. The other is in Kandy.

Ambassador from Sri Lanka to Japan Sanjiv Gunasekara at the Ceylon Tea Board Stall at the Foodex Japan 2022 Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan

Yohani’s New Video-

So Sri Lanka (You’re My Paradise)

MasterChef Serves Up Tea-licious Partnership with Akbar Brothers

London – 25 February, 2022 – Banijay Brands has partnered with one of the world’s largest tea producers to inspire a truly scintillating collection of tea blends that are certain to win over any MasterChef judge.The partnership will see Sri Lanka’s Akbar Brothers create a unique collection of teas with a sense of flair, creativity, and quality that the MasterChef brand is known for.‘MasterChef: The Champions Collection’ will be available for tea drinkers worldwide with blends such as Ceylon tea, Earl Grey, Moroccan Mint, Jasmine green tea, Rooibos Orange, Masala Chai, and more. Alice Bernardi, Director of International Brand Licensing at Banijay Brands comments: “Akbar Brothers is a market leader in driving sustainable practices and renowned for creating high-quality products. This is a partnership that fits perfectly with the MasterChef identity, promoting the core values at the heart of the brand. We hope that millions of MasterChef viewers worldwide can now sit back and enjoy the show with a cup of tea from the Champions Collection.”

Samantha Weerasinghe Gunther Appointed to the Board of UN Women USA Los Angeles

Samantha Weerasinghe Gunther, is the daughter of first-generation Sri Lankan immigrants Ranjinie and Neville Weerasinghe. She is thought to be one, if not the first Sri Lankan baby girl born in Los Angeles, California! Currently, as a Marketing and Events Consultant utilizing her gifts of visualizing and creating engaging Marketing strategies and events she helps businesses thrive. Another passion is to foster positive change in this world. She is honored to be appointed on the Board of UN Women USA Los Angeles Chapter to help build awareness, empowerment, community, and the advancement of women.

Dr. Ajit Yoganathan of Georgia, USA

Recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the sustained outstanding accomplishments of an individual who has provided leadership and/or made a significant impact in basic, translational and/or clinical heart valve research. In line with the mission of the Heart Valve Society, the recipient has worked throughout their career to promote awareness, advance knowledge and innovate to reduce the burden of heart valve disease. The award will be given to a Heart Valve scientist, cardiologist or cardiac surgeon who is or has been actively involved in the Heart Valve Society.

The Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Dr. Ajit Yoganathan of the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Gagan Malik

(Star of Sri Lankan Film “Siddhartha”)

Enters 15-day Monkhood in Bangkok

Indian movie superstar Gagan Malik entered the monkhood at a temple in Bangkok. Malik was ordained at Wat Thatthong and will spend the next 15 days as a monk. Malik is one of the most popular actors in India. He has fans in many Asian countries, including Thailand. One of Malik’s best-known roles was as Prince Siddhartha in the Sri Lankan produced movie “Sri Siddhartha Gautama” in 2013, which depicted the life of the Lord Buddha.The movie soundtrack was dubbed in several languages, including Thai, and won several awards, including the best actor and best movie at the UN Vesak Buddhist Film Festival.

Lustre Designs Makes History as First Lankan Company to Win at Jewellery World Awards

Lustre Designs Corporation, Sri Lanka’s finest custom gem cutting lapidary for precious and semi-precious gemstone cuts, has made history by becoming the first Sri Lankan company to win an award at the prestigious Jewellery World Awards. The company was able to outshine several global industry leaders to win the Gold Award under the category “Outstanding Small Enterprise of the Year”. The brainchild of award-winning young female entrepreneur Vindya Perera, Lustre Designs Corporation is the first platform in

Sri Lanka to showcase the work of young and talented lapidarists with their uniquely thought-out gem faceting techniques that reflect in the beautifully designed custom-cut precious and semi-precious stones.

Charles and Claudette Schokman –

50 Years in Australia

“Life will have its thorns of grief and sorrow, deeply into the heart they press. But, on the same tree grows the roses, roses of hope and happiness”.Congratulations to Charles & Claudette Schokman and their daughter Fiona Grech who on the 25th February 2022 celebrates 50 years living in Australia. During this time, they have experienced many happy and joyous occasions, as well as some sad and difficult times. There have been seasons of highs and seasons of lows, of loss and success, but through all these changing scenes of life, the grace of God has carried them.

They count it a blessing and an achievement to have helped their father found an auxiliary of the Dematagoda Christian Guild in Australia (ASWG) and subsequently Operation Hope Inc. They are overjoyed to have given their daughter Fiona in marriage to Chris Grech and celebrate in their achievements.

Indunil and Aravinda Wedding – Photo by Andy Smarasena of Santa Barbara, Ca.

Alliance Finance clinches yet another international award in sustainability

Alliance Finance Co. PLC (AFC), Sri Lanka’s oldest finance company with over 65 years of expertise in offering affordable and inclusive sustainable finance solutions to empower the nation has clinched yet another international award in sustainability. The project which helped AFC win this important award was the “One million trees for unity” project. Speaking about this award, AFC Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Romani de Silva (above) stated: “We are truly honoured to be the recipient of this prestigious award. We at AFC, constantly thrive to be the best at what we do and this award is a testament to that. We look forward to continuing and improving our sustainable finance activities in the New Year and increasing the positive impact we make on the sustainable development of our nation”.

Monday, Monday! by the Mamas and Papas

Evanjelin to Make the World Embrace

Sri Lanka

Born to Sri Lankan parents, Evanjelin Elchmanar, she is the first woman of colour to win the prestigious Miss International UK title. She will be representing the United Kingdom in the 60th Miss International beauty pageant in October this year, one of the big three competitions alongside Miss Universe and Miss World. The 21-year-old Evanjelin hailing from the City of Birmingham set foot in Sri Lanka on 3 February 2022 for the very first time in her life, and the main purpose was to join hands with Sri Lanka Tourism and make her contribution to destination marketing in the UK. In order to proceed with her charity projects, she has enthusiastically involved herself promoting Sri Lanka among UK travellers by visiting and showcasing the local attractions, culture, cuisine and most of all, the hospitality and the welcoming smile of Sri Lanka.

New Board of Investment Chairman

Raja Edirisuriya Assumes Duties

Tamil Actress Akila Narayanan

Joins US Army as a Lawyer

Kollywood actress Akila Narayanan has stirred the attention of fans by enrolling herself as a lawyer with the United States Army. Akila made her acting debut with director Arul’s horror thriller Kadampari last year. She had to undergo the US Army combat training that ran into several months to enter the armed forces.After having successfully completed her training, the actress has now joined the US Army as a lawyer. Akila, who resides in the US, had also been running an online school of music called the Nightingale School of Music.

Sunil Wan Wala- the original song from the Movie “Aadara Kathawa” – Directed by Chandran Rutnam – Released January 1985 – By Shyamalee Seneviratne

Jacqueline Dreams of ‘Magical Love Story’ with Akshay…

The new Bachchhan Paandey poster features Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez as a romantic couple.The film also stars Kriti Sanon. Akshay is all set to be seen as a dreaded gangster in Bachchhan Paandey.The actor shared a new poster of the film, introducing Jacqueline Fernandez as Sophie.The poster shows the two sharing coconut water while looking into each other’s eyes.While Akshay is in a striped shirt and colourful turban, Jacqueline is in a shirt and has metallic chains around her neck.

Two Legends Singing Together

Alas! They are no more!

Top Photographer Andy Samarasena Meets Top Movie Actor Morgan Freeman

Al Jabbar

For Anaheim City Council

Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Woodley Park, Van Nuys, Ca.

Saturday April 23rd – Keep the date free!

“Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

March 4th. 2022

This week, Prime Group Kaleidoscope is all about World Wildlife Day, a buzzworthy young rapper, kerosene carts, women and water, an economic reset, a beach in peril, elephant dung gin & so much more.

Obituaries – Sad News

Shane Warne (52) Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, has died of a suspected heart attack. “His management company said Warne had been found unresponsive in his villa on the Thai island Koh Samui..Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

He is survived by his three children with former wife Simone Callahan.

Segarajasingham (Sega) Nagendra (82) Husband of Sarla,​ son of the late Dr Theagarajah and Annapurani,​ much loved father of late Kshirabdhi,​ and Prashan,​ father-in-law of Jekhan and Chameli,​ grandfather of Karnan and Suhit,​ brother of late Sri,​ late Bhavani Nadarajah,​ Shanthi Nadarajah and Nirmalan,​ brother-in-law of Pratap,​ Tylin,​ Ranjan Nadarajah,​ Shobana,​ Suresh Murugaser. Cremation was on March 2nd, 2022 at Hindu Section of Kanatte Cemetery.

Rohan Chandrasekara (56)

Funeral Information

at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, McMillen Center, 1016 W. 164th Street, Gardena, Ca. 90247.

on Friday, March 11th, 2022.

Viewing from 2 pm. Funeral Mass at 3.30 pm. Eulogy at 4.30 pm.

Padmadevi Matilda Peiris (89) passed away peacefully in Clovis, Ca. on March 8th, 2022.

Padmadevi was the beloved wife of late Lucas Peiris. She is survived by her children First Lady Ioma Rajapaksa and Samantha Peiris, son-in-law President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, daughter-in-law Cheryl Maljine Peiris, grandchildren Manoj Rajapaksa, Esuri Peiris, Sayuri Peiris, granddaughter-in-law Sevwandie Rajapaksa, and great-granddaughter Dulanya Rajapaksa.

Brian Michael Ferreira – Son of late Percival Monford (Sweetie) and late Bertha Henrietta,​ brother of Terrence (AUS),​ Emil (Canada),​ Desmond (AUS),​ Penny,​ Dennis (USA),​ Pam (Canada),​ Dawn (AUS) and Ann (AUS),​ brother-in-law of Sheryl,​ Zinora,​ Charmaine,​ Maria,​ Sherajh and Ranjith,​ uncle of Karlyn,​ Shane,​ Jason,​ Corinne,​ Kevin,​ Jonathan,​ Howard,​ Warren,​ Jessica,​ Joshua,​ Rebecca,​ Roshan and Tania. Funeral was on March 3rd, 2022.at General Cemetery,​ Borella (Roman Catholic Section).

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Belizean Meat Pie…. Ingredients Pastry 2/4 Cups All purpose Flour 1 tspn.Salt 1/2 Cup Shortening 1 Egg 2/3 Cup water Filling 1/2 lb. ground Beef 1/2 tspn. salt 1/2 tspn. Black Pepper 1/2 tspn. Thyme 1/4 cup Onion finely chopped 1 clove Garlic, finely chopped 1/4 Cup Green Bell Pepper Wocestershire 1 Tbs. Ketchup 1 1/2 cup Water 1 TBS Cornstarch 1 TBS Water Habanero (finely chopped optional) Bake at 375 degreesF for 25 minutes. This Recipe makes 12 Servings For any questions OR Requests please email me romadezoysa1@gmail.com