Thirsty skin? Take the plunge with The Body Shop’s new hydrating Vitamin E range

Although it sounds like yet another process to add to your already filled-up schedule, there’s more than just one reason to include moisturisation into your day. Aside from helping your skin feel hydrated, it protects against the harsh elements, reduces the chances of breakouts and blemishes, gives skin the boost it needs to repair itself, and also keeps premature ageing at bay.

The Body Shop’s Vitamin E collection of hydration heroes has stood the test of time for over forty years – a firm favourite for its soothing properties as well as the daily and long-term protection it affords. More excitingly, the iconic British beauty brand has reformulated this already successful range of moisturisers to take hydration to new heights. Now made with hyaluronic acid and its new hero natural raspberry extract (rich in antioxidants), each new Vitamin E product is closer to the source of all goodness: nature.

Take the Vitamin E Moisture Cream. A skincare staple, this wonder product is easily absorbed into the skin, helping to restore moisture and maintain hydration for 48hrs. The easiest way to moisturise and protect, whatever your skin type

For combination skin types, The Body Shop’s Vitamin E Gel Moisture Cream is a life saver. Fast-absorbing and oil-free, this formula provides a super light and refreshing feel that delivers 48hrs of hydration. Enriched with community-trade aloe vera from Mexico and filled with all its healing properties.

Dry skin types need a hard-working formula by their side. The Vitamin E Intense Moisture Cream is committed to the task, refreshing, moisturising, and protecting skin for hydration that lasts a whopping 72hrs. Rich without feeling greasy, this effective combo of Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid holds onto hydration like no other product.

Hydration while you sleep? All skin types can include the Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream into their skincare routine, by just slathering some on right before bed. This non-greasy overnight moisturiser deeply replenishes the moisture in your skin after a day of being exposed to the harmful effects of the environment, and will have you waking up to softer, great-smelling, and seriously refreshed skin. It’s called beauty sleep for a reason.

A bonus product for your well-deserving skin is The Body Shop’s brand new Vitamin E Gel Mist for hydration on the go. This super-light and feel-good face mist comes in a handy size, and with just a few spritzes throughout the day will have your skin feeling super-charged, refreshed, and of course, hydrated.

The Body Shop’s iconic Vitamin E product range is one of its best-selling collections. The 100% vegan line is as close to the source as one can get, and as with all The Body Shop products, each formula is cruelty-free and sourced only with Community Trade ingredients.

Shop The Body Shop’s Vitamin E moisturiser range -and more- from The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatale Road, Odel in Alexandra Place, the Kandy City Centre, and the Colombo City Centre.