Halgolla Plantation Home – Kandy District, Sri Lanka

Emil & Arlene, your hosts

Emil is an award-winning columnist who has returned to his ancestral home after 30+ years in Canada to develop Halgolla Plantation Home (HPH) as a unique diversified plantation & Home Stay, paying particular attention to the social responsibility of enhancing the wage-earning capacity of peasant women in particular. His enthusiasm for work of this kind stems from his experience working with Aboriginal people in Canada’s north. Arlene has retired to the bucolic surroundings of Halgolla after holding senior positions in many public and private enterprises in Colombo and Kandy. At HPH, her warmth and management of the household ensure the comfort of their guests. Apart from the knowledge of Sri Lanka and its people that Emil & Arlene readily share with their guests, HPH has a great deal to recommend it, beginning with its serenity, natural scenic beauty, spacious comforts, self-directed walking trails and extensive nature, bird life and wildlife.

View from the Verandah

Entry into HPH – What First Greets Guests!

Authentic Sri Lankan Cuisine without Equal

North-Western Provincial Plain – The View!

Contact us any time

Halgolla Plantation Home

Galagedara 20100,

Kandy District,

Sri Lanka.

+94-76-975-2176 (Mobile),

+94-77-347-0702 (Mobile)

emil@halgollaplantationhome.com

Website: https://www.halgollaplantationhome.com

Location of HPH

Distance in Kilometres(Km) and approximate time for travel

From Colombo – 117 Km – 3 Hrs 20 Mins

From Airport – 94.3 Km – 2 Hrs 30 Mins

From Kurunegala – 24.1 K -, 40 Mins

From Kandy – 22.5 Km – 45 Mins

Choice of Rooms

Halgolla Plantation Home provides spacious accommodation for up to eight guests in three suites:

A selection of fruits from our garden

All of Halgolla Plantation Home’s (HPH’s) more than thirty varieties of fruit will be available to guests, in season, and many as jams, jellies, and cordials, all preservative free and organically grown. Here’s a sampling. If you choose to spend some of your Sri Lankan time at HPH, you will be assured not only of the exceptional hospitality of your hosts but a travel experience not matched anywhere at any price. Simply put, HPH’s combination of exceptional hospitality and personal attention from your hosts is without equal. HPH’s strategic location makes day trips simple to arrange and easy to accomplish, among them trips to Sri Lanka’s Cultural Triangle and lesser-known, but interesting and important locations of historical and archeological interest particularly in the immediate neighbourhood, such as the Royal Botanical Gardens at Peradeniya – one of the finest in the world – Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium and the two war cemeteries, one harking back to the two World Wars and the other to British colonial times, enabling half day trips to a variety of fascinating sites.

HPH Food and Processing