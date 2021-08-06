Hasitha Boyagoda – a proud product of Trinity College

Source:-dailynews

One of the top cricketers to come out of Kandy in recent time is Hasitha Boyagoda, former Trinity College Captain, who won the schools highest award, the Ryde Gold Medal for 2017.

The medal is awarded each year to the Best All-Round Student. He was also presented with a special cricket award and Sportsman of the Year Award at the annual prize giving.

He won the Observer – Mobitel Schoolboy Cricketer of the year award in 2018 at the 40th Observer – Mobitel School Cricket Awards Ceremony.

Hasitha, a fine all-rounder bats right-hand and bowls off-spin. He has captained his school at Under-13 (2011), Under-15 (2013), Under-17 (2015), First Xl (2017/18) and also led the Central Province Schools Under-15 (2013) and Under-19 (2016) sides. He has represented the Sri Lanka Under-19 Team on the tour to Australia in 2017 where he was the Vice-Captain.

He has represented the Sri Lanka Under-19 Teams on six occasions and also toured South Africa (2016), Under-19 Asia Cup in 2016, South Africa in 2017, Australia in 2017, Under-19 Asia Cup in Malaysia 2017, Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018.

In the 99th Big Match against St. Anthony’s College in 2016, he won the Best Batsman’s Award, in the 100th Big Match (2017) he won the Man-of-the-Match Award and in the 101st Big Match (2018) he won the Best Batsman and the Man-of-the-Match Awards.

In the 36th One Day encounter (2017) he won the Man-of-the-Match Award and in the 37th One Day encounter (2018) he won the Best Batsman and the Man-of-the-Match Awards.

He also became the first Trinitian to score a century in the Trinity-Antonian One-Day encounter.