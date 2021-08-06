Kerrigan La-Brooy Unstoppable !

Kerrigan La-Brooy proves unstoppable as he continues to ride the crest of a wave of success. Father of 6 children, he is also the Senior Pastor, Church Planter and Founder of Gethsemane Church and Charity. Kerrigan returned to the Music Industry to raise funds and awareness towards the charitable work he and his faithful volunteers offer 365 days of the year as they serve the community, providing free food hampers, meals, showers and laundry services among many other services, open even during lockdown as an Essential Emergency Service provider. Kerrigan says with heartfelt appreciation, “I couldn’t do it without my selfless hardworking volunteers”. Kerrigan and his Gethsemane Team have won many awards and been Nominated for several more, including the Victorian Premier’s Championship, Volunteers of the Year, and Casey Citizen of the Year for 3 consecutive years.

Kerrigan has rocketed up the Airplay Charts for SIXTY-ONE (61) Consecutive Weeks, including 44 weeks in the Top 10 since Sep 20th 2020 with 7 Number One singles. This is an incredible feat and Kerrigan thanks his family, fans, radio stations, DJs, listeners and most of all the Good Lord Above for His favour. Kerrigan also expresses his thanks and appreciation to his Record Producer, Steven Vertigan from Soggy Dog Recordings.

Kerrigan is absolutely stoked to be the Winner of the 5th Annual LDM Music Awards in the Country Category, held in New York City on August 1st 2021, with a song he wrote himself, titled ‘Together Tonight’. He thanks the LDM Team, his fellow Nominees and most importantly every single person who voted so faithfully, week after week, month after month. Here is a link for you to savour the moment: https://youtu.be/jCEnGNgUlj0

Kerrigan is also the Television Host of a Weekly TV Series, ‘Gethsemane On TV’, which attracts millions of viewers both Nationally and Globally and has been Nominated for a prestigious Antenna Award. The Show airs every day, launching in Australia at 3pm Sundays on Channel 31 and viewable globally on other Networks around the World, including Nashville TV, The American Gospel Network, ROKU Television and Galaxy Global. The Australian link for 3pm every Sunday is: https://c31.org.au/tv/live/

Kerrigan owns and operates Gethsemane Radio which airs 24/7 and he hosts several syndicated shows in Australia, America, Belgium, Ireland, Norway, The UK, Portugal and Germany. The shows are available in every country with listeners tuning in from Canada, Sri Lanka, India and Sweden to name a few.

Kerrigan, along with his 11-year-old daughter Tempest, has been Nominated in seventeen (17) categories at the Red-Carpet Awards in Holland and he’s also a Finalist at the ISSA (International Song-Writers Awards) 2021, including International Male Vocalist, International Music Video, International DJ and Radio Station. His daughter Tempest, one of his 6 Priceless Treasure Children, has her own segment on Gethsemane on TV as does Kerrigan’s 8-year-old son Tennessee.

Kerrigan is planning his next single but is waiting till his current song, Glorious Day, completes its run on the charts. He is currently #1 for the 5th consecutive week on the Fan Voted Charts with his previous single Eye Of The Storm and is rapt that all his songs have received Gold & Platinum status for Airplay and topped the TYGA/OZCMR charts in Australia and several others around the world.