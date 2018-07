Iranian Foreign Minister to arrive in SL Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran for Sri Lanka on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations with senior Sri Lankan officials, Iran Front Page News reported today.

Dhammaloka Thera’s travel ban lifted temporarily The travel ban imposed on Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thera has been lifted temporarily with effect from today until September 10 by the Colombo High Court.

Will surround Presidential Secretariat if ‘Pera’. Medical faculty not opened: PUMS The Presidential Secretariat would be surrounded by University students and their parents next week if the authorities fail to reopen the Medical Faculty of Peradeniya University, the Parents' Union of Medical Students (PUMS) said yesterday.

Schools close on Friday The Education Ministry today announced that all the Government and Government-assisted private schools would end their second term for 2018 on Friday (August 3).