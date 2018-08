Drug smuggler injured in police shooting A leading drug smuggler was injured and another suspect was arrested when the Police opened fire at a car during a raid at Charlemont Road in Wellawatte last night, police said.

Term of Prez Commission on SriLankan and Mihin, extended by five months The term of the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate financial irregularities which had taken place at SriLankan airlines, SriLankan Catering (Pvt.) Limited and Mihin Lanka Airlines, has been extended by five months by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Cigarette prices increased The Finance Ministry announced the increase on excise duty on Cigarettes by Rs.3.80 per stick with effect from midnight yesterday, the Finance Ministry said.

ASP Liyanage not executing diplomatic duties: Buddhika Deputy Minister Buddhika Pathirana said yesterday that the Ambassador to Qatar A.S.P. Liyanage is running the Sri Lankan school in Qatar for money instead of executing the diplomatic duties.