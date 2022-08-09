‘Her legacy will live on’: World pays tribute to Australian ‘icon’ Olivia Newton-John
Australian entertainer Olivia Newton-John has died at her ranch in the United States with her family by her side.
Source : sbs.com
Australian singer and actor Olivia Newton-John is being remembered as “a beautiful soul” and “an inspiration”, following her death at the age of 73.
The British-born star died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her husband John Easterling has confirmed.
The global success of the film saw it overtake the Sound of Music to become the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time, with Newton-John’s performance earning her multiple award nominations, including two Golden Globes, and various other accolades.
In addition to her acting career, Newton-John was a multi-platinum-selling singer, with two albums and two singles having earned the stamp from the Recording Industry Association of America.
“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he said.
“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”
Mr Easterling asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Newton-John’s foundation.
View this post on Instagram
John Travolta, Delta Goodrem, and Kylie Minogue lead celebrity tributes
John Travolta has led an outpouring of celebrity tributes on social media for his friend and former co-star.
“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote.
“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.
The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the entire world felt Olivia’s unmatched light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and kind. My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… always there. Family to me…. I love you forever❤️ pic.twitter.com/1P33J0NfB9
— Delta Goodrem (@DeltaGoodrem) August 8, 2022
“Family to me…. I love you forever.”
Kylie Minogue also wrote of her love for her idol, saying “Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And, I always will.”
Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER pic.twitter.com/3nE8PVDFLy
— Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 8, 2022
Hugh Jackman reminisced about how he would kiss his poster of Newton-John “every night before bed”, saying “one of the greatest privileges” of his life was getting to know his “first crush”.
“Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve known … she was one of the most open-hearted, generous and funny. She was a one-of-a-kind spirit,” he wrote.
Singer Richard Marx shared a series of photos with his “sweet friend”, declaring: “My heart is broken”.
“You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day.”
My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022
“She was a beautiful soul and I know of no one who didn’t love her or know what a great humanitarian she was,” he wrote.
“The world is out of balance when we lose these magnificent people.
Sweet Olivia has gone home. She was a beautiful soul and I know of no one who didn’t love her or know what a great humanitarian she was. The world is out of balance when we lose these magnificent people. God speed Livvy. We will all meet again ❤️❤️❤️ @olivianj 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/8tV5j8XvII
— Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) August 8, 2022
Singer Rod Stewart remembered Newton-John as his “great friend”.
“She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication,” he wrote.
My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.
Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.
RIP Olivia
Sir Rod pic.twitter.com/Suleq8JSkX
— Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 8, 2022
Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter said she was “crushed” to hear her friend had died, while Star Trek actor George Takei hailed the late entertainer as “a great, iconic artist.”
“I trust she is now in the great Xanadu and beyond,” Takei wrote.
I am crushed to hear that my friend @olivianj has died. She was a true light in this world and I loved all the times we worked together. My love goes out to her family and her friends. What a beautiful human. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R9X5656sTF
— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) August 8, 2022
Politicians reflect on Newton-John’s legacy
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrated Netwon-John’s contribution to Australia, describing her as “a bright joyful glow in our lives” and “a wonderful, generous person”.
“From the moment we saw her, she was a warm, enduring presence and her voice became a big part of the Australian soundtrack,” he wrote.
Olivia Newton-John was a star. A bright, joyful glow in our lives. From the moment we saw her, she was a warm, enduring presence and her voice became a big part of the Australian soundtrack. Above all she was a wonderful, generous person. pic.twitter.com/0G0tc0tauI
— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 9, 2022
I had the privilege of meeting Olivia in 2019. The work she did though her cancer research centre was important and inspirational. Her legacy will live on, in her music, her films and her determination that one day we will find a cure for cancer.
We will miss her so very much.
— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 9, 2022
“Her legacy will live on, in her music, her films and her determination that one day we will find a cure for cancer.”
Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton described Newton-John as “a trailblazer of achievement, talent, and decency”, while Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said she was “one in a million”.
“She gave the world her music and movies – but for Victorians she was so much more,” Mr Andrews wrote.
“Her generosity through the ONJ Cancer Wellness and Research Centre has saved lives, and her advocacy has given Victorians hope as they battle cancer.
Olivia Newton John was one in a million.
She gave the world her music and movies – but for Victorians she was so much more.
Her generosity through the ONJ Cancer Wellness and Research Centre has saved lives, and her advocacy has given Victorians hope as they battle cancer. pic.twitter.com/ObOL0yE0or
— Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 8, 2022
