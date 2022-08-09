‘Her legacy will live on’: World pays tribute to Australian ‘icon’ Olivia Newton-John

I am crushed to hear that my friend @olivianj has died. She was a true light in this world and I loved all the times we worked together. My love goes out to her family and her friends. What a beautiful human. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R9X5656sTF

Politicians reflect on Newton-John’s legacy

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrated Netwon-John’s contribution to Australia, describing her as “a bright joyful glow in our lives” and “a wonderful, generous person”.

“From the moment we saw her, she was a warm, enduring presence and her voice became a big part of the Australian soundtrack,” he wrote.

“The work she did through her cancer research centre was important and inspirational.

— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 9, 2022

I had the privilege of meeting Olivia in 2019. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 9, 2022

“Her legacy will live on, in her music, her films and her determination that one day we will find a cure for cancer.”

Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton described Newton-John as “a trailblazer of achievement, talent, and decency”, while Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said she was “one in a million”.

“She gave the world her music and movies – but for Victorians she was so much more,” Mr Andrews wrote.

“Her generosity through the ONJ Cancer Wellness and Research Centre has saved lives, and her advocacy has given Victorians hope as they battle cancer.

“Across her long career, she never lost her charm, her spirit, or her accent.”