Hey Jude…once in a lifetime ( Hey Jude like never before)

Hey Jude. Will We Ever See This Again?

This is a classic – once in a lifetime jam session among some great musicians.

*Paul McCartney Playing piano and leading,*

*Elton John also playing piano,*

*Sting as back-up singer,

Phil Collins on drums,*

*Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler on guitars, and*

*Paul Simon on vocals*…..

‘*Hey Jude’ like never heard before*…….!