“BUM’S UP” – By Des Kelly

Damon wayans Colonoscopy

They say a picture speaks a thousand words. This video, sent in by Max Gerreyn (who else !!?), speaks around ten thousand!!.The reason that I wish to “feature” it on e’Lanka is because I figure that at least 10% of our avid readers (around 2,500), would

not even KNOW what a Colonoscopy is. It is for this minority that I present this most interesting video. Watch it, folks, and hope like hell that you do not have to go through one. Anyway, if it comes to the point of undergoing a colonoscopy, have a think about this video, and smile, while you can, before the good Doctor comes in. Without any further delay, here it is, so “BUM’S UP”

Des Kelly

Editor-In-Chief eLanka