





High Commissioner-Designate of Sri Lanka to Commonwealth of Australia Mr. J.C. Weliamuna assumes duties

The newly appointed High Commissioner-Designate of Sri Lanka to the Commonwealth of Australia, Mr. J.C. Weliamuna assumed duties at the Sri Lanka High Commission, Canberra on 20th August 2019. His assumption of duties was marked by a simple ceremony organized by the staff of the High Commission in keeping with Sri Lankan traditions.

Addressing the staff, the High Commissioner-Designate emphasized the need to continue with further strengthening the bilateral political agenda and reinvigoration of trade and business links between the two countries for economic gains. He further added that ‘our diaspora representing all ethnic & religious communities of Sri Lanka will be our partners to ensure a brain gain for Sri Lanka. Let us look innovatively to tap the full potential’.

Mr. J.C. Weliamuna, President’s Counsel holds a Master of Laws Degree (LLM) from the University of Colombo with numerous professional achievements in the areas of Constitutional, Human Rights and International Law.

Sri Lanka High Commission

Canberra

20th August 2019





