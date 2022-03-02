Hills Doctors – Rouse Hill – Seeking Staff
“Are you eager to successfully kick-start your career with us? Hills Doctors is a highly reputable General Practice, amongst the Rouse Hill District, and is currently looking for new members to join the friendly medical team immediately!
Who are we looking for?
• Podiatrist
• Registered Nurse
• Receptionist
• Dietician
• Psychologist
All allied health professionals must have a valid AHPRA. AHPRA is not necessary for receptionists.
What are you waiting for? Email your resume through to gm@hillsdoctors.com.au NOW! and join us.”
For more information, please check our website https://hillsdoctors.com.au/ or give us a call on 9836 1133