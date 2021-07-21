HIP partners with Kataragama festival for 3rd consecutive year

Source:Island

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) partnered with the Kataragama festival as a part sponsor for the 3rd consecutive year. The festival is to be held on a low key this year due to the pandemic situation.

“The Kataragama festival is the biggest annual multi-cultural event in the Southern Part of Sri Lanka and is not only a religious festival but a glamorous cultural event that characterises the religious harmony of the island. Thousands of devotees from different religious backgrounds gather annually during the period of July to pay homage to this sacred place. HIP has always encouraged diversity and this sponsorship is in line with the port’s social responsibility to promote cultural and religious activity in the region,” says Jeevan Premasara, Senior General Manager HR of Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG).

Johnson Liu, CEO of HIPG, visited the Kataragama Devalaya premises on 9th July, and handed over the donation to Mr. Dishan Gunasekara, Basnayake Nilame of Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Devalaya. The CEO was accompanied by Raymond Mu, CFO, Jeevan Premasara, Senior General Manager, HR & Admin, and other members of the port Management team.